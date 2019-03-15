Photo: ThermoWorks

Buy Committee Let us know what products you keep putting in your cart, only to "Save For Later." We'll offer our take, and ask readers who own the product to weigh in.

Grilling season is a only few weeks away, but Emily McKinney just can’t seem to add the Lavaworks Javelin Pro Duo to her kitchen arsenal. It’s common knowledge that digital thermometers can make cooking infinitely easier, but for Emily the question isn’t whether to have one, but whether to upgrade.



For a while now, I have been waffling over buying a fancy-schmancy instant-read thermometer to replace my mediocre one (a $15 Taylor model I’ve had for 5 years). I’m by no means a professional chef, but I do cook several times a week at home, and am also trying to perfect my steak grilling technique. I currently have a pretty basic model that works okay, but takes a while to come to temperature (although I’ve never really timed it). I know Kinja readers rave about the Thermapen, and I almost bought one, but then read lots of reviews and thought I had settled on a less expensive (but still highly rated) model, the Lavaworks Javelin Pro Duo. But it’s still languishing in my Amazon cart, because I think I am torn between wondering if I should just splurge for the “gold standard” thermapen, or if I’m even going to notice any real difference in speed compared to what I’m currently using, and it’s silly to spend any more money to shave off a second or two.

So, Buy Committee (that’s you), scroll down to the comments to share your experiences with digital thermometers in general, and tht Lavaworks Javelin Pro Duo and Thermapen in particular. Help Emily decide whether to upgrade, and what she should buy!

While we think the Javelin is great, the Thermapen is the unquestioned leader in the space, and has some quality of life features that the Javelin doesn’t, like a rotating screen and a motion sensor to automatically shut off when not in use. Also, don’t forget about ThermoWorks’ other thermometer, the ThermoPop. It’s significantly less expensive than both of the other options, and just as accurate, while only sacrificing a second or two of speed. It’s certainly the best value of the three, but you can’t go wrong with any of them.

Of course, we’re a looking to help you decide on more purchases. So, if you’re still agonizing over something, email deals@gizmodomedia.com with the subject line “Buy Committee” or tweet us at @ItsTheInventory.

