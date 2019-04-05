Buy Committee Let us know what products you keep putting in your cart, only to "Save For Later." We'll offer our take, and ask readers who own the product to weigh in.

Oh, Scott Pilgrim. After all these years, I still want to punch your life in the face. At least you and the series of books with your name in it have a fan in nsunshin. But is a Scott Pilgrim graphic novel actually good enough to occupy shelf space in this post-Kondo world?

I read them all years ago and only recently discovered they were re-released in a more collector-friendly format. (Ed. note: The new collector’s set comes out in July, and is currently priced at $55) When is the right time to buy 6 books you’ve already read? With a combined price of about $100, the answer is still unclear to me.

So, Buy Committee (that’s you), scroll down to the comments to share your thoughts on this possible purchase. Help nsunshin decide whether to buy this set of graphic novels she’s already read!

Advertisement

In these parts, we stan Kim Pine. Our sarcastic queen was, and forever will be, too good for Scott Pilgrim. And buddy, we think you’re too cool to not experience Kim and Envy’s full character arcs, in full color.

But hardcover seems like overkill, especially considering these are graphic novels. Go paperback, save cash, and read them again already.

Of course, we’re looking to help you decide on more purchases. So, if you’re still agonizing over something, email deals@gizmodomedia.com with the subject line “Buy Committee” or tweet us at @ItsTheInventory.