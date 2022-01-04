Switch Online Family Membership and Free MicroSD Card | $35 | Best Buy

Get an official Nintendo Switch SD card with your purchase of a Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership right now at Best Buy—that’s a normally $35 SD card for free, just for extending your membership or buying a family membership for the first time. Before you ask, the answer is yes: if you already have a Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership, buying this will simply extend your membership by another year, and you can do that up to a total of 3 years. Does it work if you have the family membership + expansion? Well, that’s an edge case that Nintendo’s support section doesn’t seem to explicitly cover, but parsing the info from this page, it looks like you’d have to wait for your family plan + expansion to expire to redeem the code. I’ve asked Nintendo and I’ll update here if they get back to me. But hey, in the meantime, free 128GB MicroSD card! For most people, this is a sweet deal, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it doesn’t last long, so jump on it!