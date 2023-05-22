StackSocial has an amazing productivity tag-team bundle deal going on right now. Buy a refurbished Lenovo ThinkPad 11e with Windows 10 Pro and pair it with a lifetime license to Microsoft Office 2021 Pro for just $200 while this deal lasts (which won’t be long). The ThinkPad normally retails for $230, and the lifetime license to MS Office 2021 Pro goes for $220, but now for less than the individual cost of either, you get both.

Lenovo ThinkPad 11e / MS Office 2021 Pro Bundle | $200 | StackSocial

The fifth-gen Lenovo ThinkPad 11e has an 11.6-inch screen, a roomy 128GB hard drive, 8GB of memory, and runs on a Celeron N4100 processor. At only 2-by-4-by-8 inches and a hair under 4 pounds, it’s ultimately portable. Microsoft Office 2021 Pro comes complete with the full 2021 versions of these great productivity apps:

Word

Excel

PowerP oint

Outlook

Publisher

Access

Take 55% off this formidable productivity tag team right now at StackSocial.