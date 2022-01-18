Andily 500W Desktop Space Heater | $20 | Amazon

I think we all love the feeling of breathing on our fingertips to give them a fleeting burst of warmth, but what if you could just have that feeling constantly while you work? I don’t know why it took me this long, but this morning I decided to ask the internet if there was such a thing as a desktop heater for my hands, and the internet responded, emphatically, “what are you, new?” In the process, however, I found a deal on this little tiny 500W heater from Andily, on sale right now for $20 at Amazon. The page says it’s $4 off its list price, but as far as I can tell, it was only briefly at that price before it settled at $22. Still, that’s a $2 savings, and this is definitely one of the lower-priced desktop heaters available. Overall, this tiny ceramic hot boi is almost certainly the perfect solution for my never-quite-warm-enough office and the icicles that pass for fingers around these parts. I would go on, but I think this copy from the product page says it all:

For Office or Room Use: This small heater is very easy to carry and control, can affect different surroundings. For example, when you are in the office, you can put it on or under your desk, then have a warm work environment. When the evening, you can put it near your pillow, feel the wind over your body, then have a warm dream.

There you have it. Buy this heater, and have a warm dream.