Paxcess 300W Portable Power Station | $145 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
It doesn’t matter if you are camping out in the woods or on the beach, it’s best to have a portable power station with you both for emergency purposes and for luxury. This 300W Paxcess power station can charge a phone 25 times over and 8 different devices simultaneously. Or you can plug in a mini fridge to keep your beer cool. It’s lightweight with an ergonomically designed handle to make it easy to take with you wherever you need it. The price has been reduced to $165 but you can knock off another $20 after clipping the coupon on the item page.