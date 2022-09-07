Paxcess 300W Portable Power Station | $145 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

It doesn’t matter if you are camping out in the woods or on the beach, it’s best to have a portable power station with you both for emergency purposes and for luxury. This 300W Paxcess power sta tion can charge a phone 25 times over and 8 different devices simultaneously. Or you can plug in a mini fridge to keep your beer cool. It’s lightweight with an ergonomically designed handle to make it easy to take with you wherever you need it . The price has been reduced to $165 but you can knock off another $20 after clipping the coupon on the item page.