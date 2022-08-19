Summer is coming to a close, there’s still plenty of heat to be had. Ninjakitchen is offering 20% off select products along with 10% off cookware singles and other accessories. so break out the burgers and fries and get sizzling with some savings.
Ninja Foodi Smart XL Pro 7-in-1 Grill/Griddle Combo | $296
Caught between griddling and grilling on the limited space of your countertop? Choose both! Add versatility to your kitchen. You can fit 6 steaks, mains, and sides all at once on this family-sized grill/griddle combo.
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Vivid 10-Piece Cookware Set | $264
Treat yourself to an entire set of 10 pots and pans that won’t stick, flake, or chip. All pieces of the set are oven safe up to 400°F while being easy to pick up and move thanks to the cool-touch silicone handles.
Ninja Foodi NeverStick Premium Set PossiblePot | $104
Saucepot, baking pan, deep fryer, strainer—this premium PossiblePot does it all. Strain pasta easily by just placing the lid on and pouring out the spouts along the edge.
Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 XL Pro Air Fry Oven | $264
This extra-large toaster over gives you ten times the power of a convection oven for faster results and room for entire family-sized meals. No rotating is required thanks to the True Surround Convection.
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 6.5-qt Pressure Cooker | $224
Pressure cookers have fallen by the wayside ever since This Is Us decided to kill off a character with a Crockpot, but that is fiction and pressure cookers are still as good as they always have been.
Ninja DualBrew Pro Specialty Coffee System | $184
Don’t just settle for regular old coffee. Make delicious lattes, cappuccinos, macchiatos, and more thanks to the fold-away frother. Feeling lazy? No worries—it also supports brewing with K-cups.
Ninja Foodi Smart XL Indoor Grill & Air Fryer | $240
This 6-in-1 indoor grill can air crisp, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and of course ... grill. If you’re forgetful like me and never remember to defrost your dinner first, you’ll be happy t know you can perfectly char your food having started from frozen in under 25 minutes.
Ninja Foodi NeverDull Premium 12-Piece Knife Block Set | $200
Have the right knife handy for every kitchen task and keep them in perfect shape. You’ll be able to maintain a professional razor-sharp edge for more than 10 years simply by storing your knives in the block.