Urban Outfitters has tons of stylish clothing options, but do you know the retailer also has a wide range of home décor?

Bring some style to your front entryway with a lovely storage rack for your guests to hang their coats, bags, and hats. The Ollie metal wall storage rack is currently on sale right now for about 50% off. It normally is priced at Urban Outfitters for $129, but the site has it down to just $65 for a limited time.

This wall-mounted iron metal storage rack is perfect for small spaces like a city apartment. It features three curved arms along with several smaller hooks built into each arm. There is a shelving unit across the bottom. Great for holding your keys or any other essentials.

Choose between four different colors. You can pick either black, dark blue, green, or sienna (red). All of which are on sale for just $65 at the moment.