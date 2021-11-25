Anker Powerhouse II 300 | $220 | Amazon

Anker Powerhouse 200 | $170 | Amazon

If you’re going camping and you want some extra power, but don’t want to drain your car battery and are sick of throwing your shoulder out trying to rope start a gas-powered generator, then what you need is one of these Anker battery generators—either the powerful 300W-outputting solar generator version (Anker’s solar charger is sold separately) , which also outputs 60W power via USB-C for those who like bringing their laptops with them, or the more compact and useful 100W version, with its 30W USB-C power outage. Both units also feature Car sockets, multiple additional USB-A ports, fast charging (both input and output), and the Powerhouse II 300 even has an integrated flashlight! Get the Powerhouse II 300 for $140 off it’s usual price, or the Powerhouse 200 for a $60 discount during this nice, early Black Friday deal!

Okay okay you’re right, they’re actually called power stations, not generators; but you’re gonna have to write some angry letters to all the companies that keep referring to them as generators, anyway .