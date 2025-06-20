Logo
Kitchen

Brew Yourself a Fine Cup of Coffee on a Keurig K-Express for $10 off

For a limited time, you can save 13% on the Keurig K-Express single-serve coffee maker in a variety of colors.

ByJoe Tilleli
Share to TwitterShare to FacebookShare to RedditShare to EmailShare to Link

I’d die without my Keurig. Making a single cup of coffee with practically a single press of a button never gets old, and Keurig coffee makers are becoming more and more compact. This one can fit practically anywhere at only 5.1" wide. It’s available in all sorts of colors like black, evergreen, holiday berry, lavender, mint, and warm stone to either blend in or stand out with the rest of your kitchen.

Suggested Reading

Elegoo Has Just Launched Its Very First Multicolor FDM 3D Printer
Gear Up For Your Next Project With Up To 40% Off Power Tools at The Home Depot
Life Is Good's 40% Off Sale Can Help You Start the Year Feeling Comfy and Positive

Keurig K-Express Single Serve Coffee Maker | 13% off | Amazon

Related Content

Give Your Living Room a Movie Theater Upgrade with 34% Off a Samsung Soundbar
Save Big on Some of Dyson's Most Popular Products with These Can't-Miss Deals

The Keurig K-Express single-serve coffee maker is normally priced at $80, but has come down in price to just $70—saving you $10. That savings can get you one cup of coffee from Starbucks, but you won't need to bother because you'll be able to make outstanding coffee right at home.

Now a fair complaint about Keurigs is the environmental impact due to the waste from all the K-Cups, but you can actually just get yourself some reusable K-Cups. Just refill these with ground coffee each time you want a coffee. This way, you can make just the one cup you wanted but without any unnecessary waste.

See at Amazon


📬 Sign up for Kinja Deals

Here's your one-stop shop for the best deals of the day. Sign up now for the free newsletter!