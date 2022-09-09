Coffee Gator Gooseneck Kettle | $17 | Amazon

Coffee’s on! Get it while it’s hot. The Coffee Gator Gooseneck Kettle is a 52oz kettle for all stovetops. It’s covered in an insulating silicon jacket so you can pick it up even when full of hot coffee. The gooseneck spout allows for a precise and easy pour. You can take the guesswork out of brewing thanks to the built-in thermometer which is wonderful because none of our brains are working properly until after we’ve had the coffee. Right now you can save 68% over at Amazon, bringing the price down to $17.