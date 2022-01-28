Bissell air220 Smart Air Purifier | $160 | Amazon



We here at Kinja Deals love us some air purifiers, so you know we’d only recommend ones we really stand by. Like the Bissell air220 Smart Air Purifier, which is down to $160 at Amazon right now. It features a three-stage filtration system that cleanses your air of dust, pollen, scents, and more, and works in large rooms and small rooms alike. It also monitors the room it’s in as it works, constantly auto-adjusting to provide the level of purification that best suits it. Best of all, the air220 features a “library quiet” setting, so you won’t even know it’s there. Except for the fact that you’re breathing much more easily, of course. Aren’t you glad I didn’t make a “feel 100% better for 32% off” joke this time?