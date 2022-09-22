Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) | $50 | Amazon



While Nintendo fans were gushing over Breath of the Wild this past generation, PS4 players were falling in love with their own sprawling open-world experience in Horizon Zero Dawn. And then earlier this year while much of the gaming world was engrossed with Elden Ring, some Sony diehards were obsessing over the new Horizon Forbidden West. Overshadowed twice now by two fantastic open-world games, it’s easy to have missed this remarkable series. The latter in the franchise is down to $50 for PS5. Explore breathtaking landscapes and fight giant robot dinosaurs. This is what every video game should be about, quite frankly.