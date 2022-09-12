Bose TV Speaker | $229 | Amazon



While the visual side of things is often the focus of any home theater suite, it’s important to keep in mind how important audio is too. After all, if your films look great but you can barely hear them, then it’s not going to be satisfying for anyone. This Bose TV Speaker is a great way to make sure you get the most out of your audio, and it’s also 18% off today at $229. The Bose TV Speaker is designed to be simple to use and setup, but incredibly effective; it’s s mall, has two angled full-range drivers for a more realistic spatial audio experience, and specifically enhances dialogue in TV shows and films to make sure you can actually hear what’s being said over all of the explosions that so many films are filled with, and can even be used as a standalone Bluetooth speaker for music and podcasts too.