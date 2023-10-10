Blue Diamond 11-Piece Cookware Set 50% off for Prime Big Deal Days

Whether you’re living on your own for the first time — or just need an upgrade to your old pots and pans — Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days has a great deal on cookware for you. This 11-piece set from Blue Diamond is 50% off, bringing the price from $199 to $99. Each stainless-steel piece has three layers and a PFAS-free ceramic interior that is designed to be extra-tough (that means safe for metal utensils, and just generally better than your typical nonstick surfaces). The set is also safe for the dishwasher, oven,, and broiler up to 600°F (!).

Blue Diamond 11-Piece Cookware Set | 50% off | Amazon

At this discount, it’s a great deal. And previous buyers are big fans, according to Amazon reviews. “Really like the weight and easy to clean nonstick interior and stainless steel exterior. This set was worth the price,” wrote one. Another called the set “amazing,” adding: “I have been cooking with them for awhile and they still look like new. I love the variety of sizes and shapes that fit all of the different things I need for cooking. The variety of lids are also very helpful. The nonstick aspect works great and the food slides right off. They are also very easy to clean.” Check out the deal now and save 50% on this 11-piece cookware set.