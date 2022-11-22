Don’t spend full price on a laptop. Right now, Best Buy is running a promotion on Intel Core-powered laptops for Black Friday in which you can save up to $600 off. Brands across the board including LG, Samsung, HP, and more are part of the sale. Come into the new semester next year with a shiny, new laptop.
HP Pavilion x360 | $330 off
This 14" touchscreen laptop uses the Intel Core i5 with 8GB of memory and 512GB of storage.
LG UltraPC | $600 off
This 17" laptop makes use of the Intel Core i7 with 16GB of RAM, an Nvidia Geforce RTX 3050 Ti, and a 512GB SSD.
Lenovo Yoga 7i | $350 off
This 16" touchscreen laptop uses the Intel Core i5 with 8GB of memory and 256GB of storage.
Samsung Galaxy Book2 360 | $400 off
This 360° touchscreen laptop is 13.3", and uses the 12th generation Intel Core i7, with 16GB of RAM, and a 512 SSD.
Samsung Galaxy Book | $250 off
This 15.6" LED laptop uses the Intel Core i5 with 8GB of memory and a 256GB SSD.
LG 2-in-1 Laptop | $500 off
This 2-in-1 laptop can flex around to be used as a tablet. It uses the Intel Evo Platform Core i7 with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD.
HP Envy x360 2-in-1 | $300 off
This 360° 15.6" laptop uses the Intel Evo Platform Core i7 with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.
Dell XPS 15 | $500 off
This 15.6" laptop has an OLED touchscreen, uses a 12th generation Core i7, 16GB of memory, an Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti, and a 1TB SSD.