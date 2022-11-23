Samsung 65" The Frame QLED 4K Smart TV (Brown B ezel) | $1,796 | Amazon

Samsung’s line of QLED Smart TVs cleverly named “The Frame” are designed to just look like standard wall art when not in use as a TV. The series includes an anti -reflection matte display as well as a brand-new UI. One of the things the new UI is capable of is rotating content vertically which is great if you plan to use the TV as a portrait display. The Smart TV comes with options of brown, teak, beige, or white bezels to choose from . The 65" model of the TV is currently $400 off for Black Friday.