Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5 Qt | $266 | 30% Off | Amazon

Though you can find so many other KitchenAid products—appliances, essentials, etc.—for 30% off during Amazon’s Black Friday sales, the stunner is obviously the KitchenAid Stand Mixer. The 3.5 qt variety is only $266, and goodness, will it stun the baby pastry chef in your life. No more will they have to spend an hour kneading by hand! Let the 10 settings beat that egg, whisk those egg whites, and knead that dough to stretchy windowpane perfection. The 3.5 qt mixer is perfect for people with limited counter space; though light, it can still make up to five dozen cookies and handle 10 speeds!

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $266 at Amazon

Not into this deal? Check here for the best, freshest deals out of Black Friday/Cyber Monday, and all the days in between.