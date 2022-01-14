At last, now is the winter we all know and love: a winter replete with frigid temps and brutal winds that make it all the less bearable . If you’re in the Northeast, you know it’s been an unpleasant few days with snow and winter winds on the way. A good set of gloves is needed no matter your level of outdoorsi ness. In fact, my bedroom is cold, I often wear a pair of fingerless gloves while typing.

Here’s a list of the best winter gloves for those just looking to take off the chill and those ready to hit the slopes.

List after list has these bad boys as the number one. Ozero’s Winter Gloves are affordable and the complete glove, whether you’re running errands in the teens or cleaning snow off your car. These are an Amazon fan favorite with over 16,000 purchases. They’re both wind and waterproof due to their polyester exterior and heated fleece lining on the inside. They’ve got pretty solid fingertip pads, meaning phone use is possible without removing them, which is the pits. They’re also widely touted as the preferred pair of winter gloves for the dedicated few who enjoy brisk outdoor workouts.

The worst thing ever is having to take your gloves off to text someone back. I’m not being dramatic; trust me because you’ve been there too. Achiou’s Touch Screen Texting Gloves are best sellers for Amazon with over 35,000 purchases. These were specifically designed with texting and phone use in mind. The three-finger touchscreen design means you can use your thumb, forefinger, and middle finger to tap away with ease. The palm’s covered with a silicone grip so your phone can’t just slip out. The lining is warm and cozy but still stretchy to accommodate a wide variety of hand sizes. And the four-way stretch fabric allows for plenty of mobility, even if you’re the world’s fastest typer. Don’t let the cold slow down your digits; you’ll be back to tweeting memes in no time.



Calling all snow bunnies! These not only look great for the après-ski crowd but are ideal for those flying down the black diamond. As someone who comes from a big ski family, Hestra is a brand we stand by. The Heli Ski Gloves are their best all-around snowy weather glove. If you’re planning on doing more than sipping hot chocolate at the lodge, these will keep you as warm as that roaring fireplace. With thicker-than-usual fleece on the interior and water-resistant material on the outside, they’re absolute ski resort perfection. D esigned for length, expect no space between your gloves and jacket. What sets Hestra apart is their range of sizes ; there are six, based on the length and circumference of your hand. Once you have the correct size, they’ll fit like, well, a glove. The fingers are fitted and the palms are made from a leather material , so you can efficiently grab a ski pole, tighten a boot buckle, and maneuver the lift as needed . If ice sports are your jam, these are your finger jammies.

These are my favorite gloves. Don’t believe me? I’m wearing them right now. Heat Holders HeatWeaver Fingerless Gloves are so warm and soft. I actually swear by this company’s socks too. My mom bought me a whole new set for the holidays. I love that these can be converted into mittens when I go out on my coffee run. As a famous pop star living a double life once said , they’ve got the best of both worlds. Because you can easily switch between their mitten and glove forms , texting is hassle-free. The yarn they’re made from is plush, excellent for frosty night walks to my local bar. They’re a bit on the lengthy side but tuck perfectly into my jacket. A cute little button secures the mitten top in place. They are small, though, so it’ll be a bit of a learning curve if you have longer nails. I learned that the hard way.

These Carhartt gloves are another one I’ve seen multiple recommendations for. You know you can trust Carhatt for durability and structure. These are great for those who need to clean snow off vehicles, driveways, and just about anything else. In addition to a palm design with ample grip , they’re 100% waterproof, ensuring all your tasks are accomplished while you stay dry. The adjustable wrist strap helps keep snow, ice, and slush out. A few skiers mentioned that they preferred these both for warmth and performance. Either way, these are a killer option if you plan on spending any amount of time in snowy conditions.

If you’re feeling fancy and a bit classic, Cashmere Leather Gloves are the way to go. Sophisticated and understated, a pair of black cashmere leather gloves are a great way to treat yourself this winter. These were designed exclusively for Bloomingdale’s collection. The button details add a little sass to the exquisite leather, which by itself says you’re a boss. Keep warm in style. Made in Italy, these bad girls would make a spectacular present.