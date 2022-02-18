I love me some Eggos, and almost nothing beats a diner waffle, but they’re just not the same as having a hot, fluffy, homemade Belgian waffle slid onto your plate before you’ve even changed out of pajamas in the morning. Sure, restaurants might deliver them, but do waffles really travel? No, they do not. (Take it from me, who once worked at a waffle place that refused to deliver. Though that might have been because everyone was underpaid, the place was small, and almost exclusively staffed by hungover people, but I digress.)



The point is, waffles are a delicious and versatile staple of breakfast and dinner alike. You should be eating more of them, and you can do so from home with an assist from this list. Whether you’re looking to up your kitchen gadget game, browsing for the least expensive way to do it, or shaking up your breakfast routine, here are some of the best waffle makers you can buy online.

Warning: The following content may make you hungry.

If you’re looking for a fancy-meets-classic waffle maker from home, the Cuisinart Double Belgian Waffle Maker is where it’s at. This flippable gadget can cook two full-sized, deep-pocket Belgian waffles simultaneously, which saves time and effort when your hunger is bordering on hanger. Even though it may look complicated, it most assuredly is not: The stand includes a six-setting dial to ensure your waffles are browned to each member of the family’s idea of perfection, every time. On top of that, it includes two LED indicator lights and makes a beep-beep-beep sound when the waffle is ready. It requires very little attention from you! Even after you’ve eaten, since the griddles have a nonstick coating that ensures quick food release and simple cleanup.



Maybe you have picky children. Maybe you want to stab a stack with a fork like on a TV show. Maybe you, yourself, prefer a square waffle. There is a number of reasons why the Hamilton Beach Family Belgian-Style Waffle Maker may appeal to you, and all of them are valid. My personal favorite, though, is that the waffles cook in five minutes. Like, you close the griddle, and wait for the indicator light to go on, and then they’re done. You can have one giant waffle or four smaller ones, which is also helpful for breakfasts that require sharing. And when you’re done? Fold up it up and store it vertically to save room.



It’s petite. It’s inexpensive. It’s galaxy-patterned. What more do you need? If you live alone, are the sole breakfast-eater in your apartment, or are low on countertop space (or any combination of the above), the Dash Mini Waffle Maker is truly it. It’s adorable enough to work as decor, and makes a perfectly sized treat for people who love themselves a morning waffle but don’t love the urge to get back in bed after eating one.



When you want a full-sized, classic, round Belgian waffle, simply nothing else will do. The Oster 10-Inch Belgian Waffle Maker helps you get that fix for less. It also features a nonstick coating for easy cleanup, but the adjustable temperature settings are where this $20 wonder really shines. The extremely simple dial ensures you get your waffle the precise level of crispness (or sogginess, no judgment) (actually, some judgment) that you desire, each time. It may not be as flashy as a fancier model or as decorative as a novelty one, but it’s an easy no-frills choice for Belgian waffle fans on a budget.

Now, on the other hand, maybe you’re That Person. The kitchen gadgets one. The one whose spouse gleefully invites everyone to brunch specifically to show off your skills. You’re way past single-serve machines, and wouldn’t deign to invest in anything less than the best. For you, there’s the Breville Smart Waffle Maker. This baby puts them all to shame. Designed with what the brand refers to as “Waffle IQ,” this gourmet-home-chefs-only machine essentially does all of the work for you. It includes even heat distribution across the entire griddle, and its browning control can be adjusted automatically or manually. Plus, its cooking plates allow for super-deep, extra-pockety waffles that put even the buzziest restaurants to shame. Put it next to the sous vide you presumably own and serve homemade chicken and waffles any day of the week.

