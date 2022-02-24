Right now is a great time to get into VR. I’ve got my doubts about Mark Zuckerburg’s push for it in the corporate space, but the fact of the matter is headsets have become quite affordable and no longer require being hooked up to an impossibly powerful rig. The Oculus Quest 2 is the best VR option on the market right now for the casual gamer who wants to finally experience what they dreamed about one day being possible when they were a kid. It’s also perfect for actual present-day kids.



We reached out to our readers to give us their takes on what the best games are available on the Oculus Quest 2. Here’s what you selected.

No contest. Superhot VR is the quintessential VR experience. Time only moves when you do as you try to kill all the baddies using guns, knives, broken bottles, and whatever else you can throw at them. Action sequences become puzzles of determining who in the room is the largest threat and what are your best means for taking them out. It is leaps and bounds better than the standard version of the game which is also pretty good so that’s saying something. - Spooge

Baby Hands is great for first-time VR players! You crawl around a house as a baby Rugrats style ^_^ - SuperSonicBryan

We’ve fallen in love with Settlers of Catan on the Oculus because we can play with friends all over the country! Wish it supported more than 4 people at once but it’s fun—the AI players aren’t bad either and they add fun to the game when you have fewer than 4 people or are just playing by yourself. - Tom C

I’ve been using Guided Meditation VR on breaks while I’m working from home and it really helps. Miss real travel, but this is nice. - Kid Ompa

And lastly, I’ve decided to throw my own pick in here as well. My favorite VR game is Walkabout Mini Golf, which would be perfectly fine even if it was what I first expected it to be. That is, a place to play minigolf virtually with my friends in a wide range of straightforward and wacky courses. That’s all there and it feels great, but the game also has a fair amount of puzzle elements as well. Each hole on every course has a hidden ball for you to find of different colors and patterns which you can add to your collection of balls to play with. Find enough of them, or score well enough or a course, and you’ll unlock its expert version with more difficult obstacles in your path. The expert course also features an escape room-esque scavenger hunt of clues to follow and problems to solve which lead you to unlock new clubs. It’s a blast to play some minigolf with a buddy and explore the grounds in search of what may be behind every rock.