When I lived alone, every trip to the grocery store was slightly overwhelming. As a single guy, I never really knew much about the ins and outs of meal prep or cooking for one. I always made way too much food or accidentally let food spoil.



However, as I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned that a much-needed kitchen appliance is a vacuum sealer. It will keep extra food frozen and preserved pristinely—like one of these top-rated models.

Seeking versatility and convenience in your kitchen? Then, look no further than the Entrige Vacuum Sealer Machine. At an amazing value of $46, this product will help protect food from freezer burn, making your meal prep strategy ten times easier. Its design makes it easy to store and move around your kitchen. Plus, it comes with two sealing modes to provide the best possible food preservation.

The Moajie Automatic Food Sealer is a new and upgraded model that will keep you keep the freshness of your fruits, veggies, meats, nuts, and sweets longer. Reduce mold and spoilage with one easy, affordable appliance. The design has a top panel with soft-touch digital buttons that are super easy to navigate.

The bottom case is waterproof for durability, and the machine has a low-noise feature for comfort and ease. It also has six levels of security protection, including over pressure, lacking pressure, empty plumping protection, inverter, and voltage recognition.

The FoodSaver PowerVac Vacuum Sealer keeps your food fresh in the freezer five times longer compared to ordinary storage methods. Plus, it even prevents freezer burn. This machine is designed to be compact and vertical to save you space in your kitchen.

It also seals with 35% less bag waste than previous FoodSaver models, so you can also feel good about your role in the environment. It also has a moist and dry custom setting, so you can ensure an airtight seal regardless of the type of food that you’re storing.

If you’re struggling for storage space in your kitchen, then we’ve found the vacuum sealer for you! The STOON Vacuum Sealer Machine is smaller than most sealing machines on the market, plus it’s lightweight with a voltage range of 100V-240V 50/60 Hz. It can even preserve non-food items, like photos, medication, and important paperwork. It’s super stylish and minimalist for the modern kitchen and even will automatically cut off power if it begins to overheat.

If you have a kitchen that doesn’t have ample storage options, why not try the Amareisbe Handheld Food Saver? It’s just as fast and powerful as it is compact. With an upgraded motor and 5L/min pumping speed, it takes only about 10 seconds to vacuum air. This new design also has a larger suction area to allow for a better fit for an airtight bag. Just aim the nozzle at the bags’ suction valves and compress for the air to be all sucked out. This product is able to do this one minute at a time, three to five times a day with up to one month of continuous battery use. Its size also makes it easy to carry on picnics, camping, and trips of any kind.

This story was originally published by Whitson Gordon on 03/09/2021 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 08/27/2021.

