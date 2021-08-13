Featured Deals: Ariana Grande God Is A Woman Eau de Parfum | $55

The best Ulta Beauty deals for August 2021 are here.

The makeup retailer has a wide variety of products, ranging from skincare to makeup to beauty tools. A number of these products are vegan, cruelty-free, and/or socially conscious.

Now, take a look at the list of some of our best finds.

Was the song “God Is A Woman” stuc k in your head for weeks after it came out? Then, why not add the perfume to your fragrance collection! This product is cruelty-free and 100% vegan, just like Queen Ariana herself . It’s scents include juicy pear, Madagascar vanilla, cedarwood (a personal favorite), and Turkish rose petals.

Plus, the formula i s made with clean ingredients and even has a reusable base made from 60% plant-based/sustainable materials.

As KKW Beauty is planning its brand revamp, it is time to cash in on all of the inventory that is up for sale! One option is the KKW Beauty Nude Crème Lipstick. It’s formulated with oils and extracts for a smooth glide on application, hugging your lips where it’s most comfortable. With seven colors at a price of 50% off, this deal is an absolute steal!

Do you hate it buying a palette and then having all of these shades that are left unused? Well, not anymore! Buxom is allowing shoppers to customize their own eyeshadow palette. All shades are primer-infused to prevent fallout and highly pigmented to create rich color. Now, ULTA Beauty is offering a bundle of a palette, plus six single refills for $40.

There is no one who does a cat-eye like Ms. Kat Von D. So, why not shop her line, so that you have everything you need to recreate the most beautiful cat-eye at home! This set comes with the Tattoo Liner in Trooper Black and Mad Max Brown, as well as the KVDVB Go Big or Go Home Mascara in Trooper Black.

The formulas are waterproof, vegan, and smudge-free for the best all-day wear!

The Ulta Tinted Mineral Face Lotion SPF 30 has a lightweight moisturizing formula that offers protection from UVA/UVB rays, as well as other environmental damage. Its ingredients also include shea butter, evening primrose, green tea, and cucumber to hydrate skin. This product has a matte finish and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

For those of us who struggle with acne scars or sun spots, try Clinique’s Even Better Makeup Broad Spectrum. With 15 SPF, this product will brighten your skin tone, reducing those spots visibility, while providing sun protection. This product also has 24-hour coverage, so you don’t have to worry about clogging your pores by constantly reapplying.

We all have stretch marks and scars that we’d like to reduce the appearance of. Whether it’s from aging, pregnancy, or surgery, those marks will melt away with the Bio-Oil Skincare Oil. In addition to its repair function, it’s also a moisturizing oil for all skin types that won’t clog your pores. It can even improve the appearance of an uneven skin tone .

The St. Moriz Radiant Glo w Face Tanning Mist is gentle tanning water that is buildable to help you achieve an amazing glow. Formulated with aloe vera and vitamin E, this product will soothe, protect, and moisturize skin, locking in its hydration. It works really well for delicate skin, protecting it from pollution and leaving you looking bronzed and dewy.

Tired of making trips to the local styling salon, near you? Become your own stylist at home with the Hot Tools Professional Black Gold One-Step Detachable Blowout Small Head. Though it’s small in size, it packs in one heck of a performance! It’s a phenomenal dryer for shorter lengths of hair or a one-step blowout.



This dryer is perfected with the Micro-Shine finish to minimize frizz and reduce damage for super healthy-looking hair. Direct ION Technology also works to smooth over frizz and leave behind smooth, silky hair.

This story was originally published by Juliana Clark on 12/22/2020 and updated with new information on 08/13/2021.