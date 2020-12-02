Image : Sonos

It’s amazing the picture quality you can get with a cheap TV these days—but as TVs have gotten thinner and better, their speakers have gotten tiny and terrible. If you want explosions to rock the room, your TV isn’t going to cut it—hell, it can barely even make dialogue intelligible. So a soundbar is all but essential to a decent TV experience.

Sure, a soundbar won’t sound as good as a full 5.1 set of speakers, but they strike a happy medium: they’re easy to set up and take up minimal space, while still adding a huge boost in sound quality. (Plus they tend to be more attractive, which can help when certain family members don’t want a full sound system in the living room.) If you’re on the hunt for a soundbar to go with your new TV, here are some picks from our friends at Gizmodo.

If you can’t stand your TV’s speakers anymore but aren’t willing to spend hundreds on an upgrade, Vizio has you covered with its 2.0 soundbar. At 20 inches long, it’s compact enough to fit just about anywhere, though it also means you won’t get a ton of bass or stereo separation—but hey, it’s cheap. As former Gizmodo writer Adam Clark Estes put it: “there’s a difference between a good deal and a great soundbar. The Vizio 20-inch 2.0 soundbar is only one of those things.” But you know what? I’d still take it over my TV’s built-in speakers any day of the week. And if you’re willing to spend a tad more, you can get it bundled with a subwoofer for a more filled-out low end.



Some people are a fan of combo stuff, some aren’t. But if you’re a shampoo-and-conditioner-2-in-1 kind of person, check out the Roku Smart Soundbar, which puts a 4K Roku streaming box inside a decently compact soundbar. The soundbar itself is $180, which is pretty great considering a comparable Roku Ultra costs $100 on its own. I’d recommend grabbing it with Roku’s own wireless subwoofer for a fuller sound, though. If you don’t already have a Roku (or are in need of an upgrade), Estes called it a “no-brainer”—and the same goes for the newer Roku Streambar, which is a bit smaller and cheaper. But if you already have a streaming solution, you might be better off with the next soundbar on this list …



Image : Vizio

When it comes to straight sound, Vizio has the soundbar game pretty much on lockdown—especially at low and midrange price points. If you want to upgrade from the smaller options above, a longer soundbar like Vizio’s V-Series will get you better stereo separation, louder volume, and clearer dialogue thanks to its dedicated center channel. Oh, and it comes with a subwoofer and two satellite speakers, so you’re getting true surround sound from a $250 package. While my compatriots at Gizmodo haven’t reviewed this model specifically, I own its predecessor and can say confidently it sounds pretty good for the price and size. It doesn’t quite rival a dedicated surround setup, but for the price, space savings, and spousal acceptance factor, it’s an absolute winner.



Photo : Sonos

If you already have Sonos speakers in your house, the convenience of a Sonos-based TV setup is tough to ignore. The Sonos Beam is a small soundbar that is a bit pricey for its size, but integrates with the rest of your Sonos system (not to mention Alexa), which makes it well worth the cost. Oh, and you can pair your existing Sonos speakers and sub to the Beam for 5.1 surround sound, which is just awesome. It sounds better than its tiny size would suggest: “the soundbar’s biggest advantage is the size of the soundstage,” explained Estes in his Gizmodo review. “Thanks in part to its rounded corners, the Beam actually pumps out audio in three directions ... that sound felt much bigger than a two-foot-wide soundbar ought to, since most soundbars just have speakers on the front.” In other words, Sonos knows what it’s doing.



Image : Sony

While you can get 5.1 surround sound from a $250 Vizio bar, you do have to contend with extra speakers and cables around your room, which just isn’t tenable for some. Factor in Dolby Atmos soundbars, which often require certain types of ceilings (see below), and surround sound may look unappealing to some folks. Enter Sony’s HT-G700: Not only is it a larger soundbar/subwoofer combo that sounds better than its smaller competitors, but it uses Sony’s best-in-class processing to mimic a more immersive soundstage and Atmos height effects. Gizmodo’s Victoria Song noted that it’s not the same as having true rear and height speakers—which my experience bears out using a similar Sony bar—but it can do wonders given the fact that everything’s coming from one unit on your table. In fact, it’s impressive enough that Gizmodo considers it the best soundbar for most people.



Best Spatial Sound for Small Rooms: Sonos Arc

Now we get to the big boys. If you like the idea of Sonos (as described above) and Dolby Atmos height effects (as I’ve written about plenty of times here at The Inventory), the Sonos Arc is for you. It takes everything great about the Sonos Beam—that is, wireless whole-home audio—and merges it with a larger soundbar with better sound, a slick design, and up-firing Dolby Atmos drivers. Song put it this way: “For someone like me, who doesn’t have any space for an extra subwoofer or satellite speakers, this is probably the easiest, most space-efficient, Atmos-compatible ‘home theater’ I could get.” In other words, it’s a compromise, but a damn good one that most people would be willing to make—and if you do have other Sonos speakers in the house, you can pair them all together for a fuller 5.1.2 Atmos setup.



Best Home Theater Soundbar: Vizio Elevate

Image : Vizio

Finally, at the top end, we come back to Vizio. While the Sonos Arc provides 3.0.2 sound on its own (or 5.1.2 with a lot of sold-separately add-ons), Vizio has crammed 5.1.4 channels of Atmos goodness into a single $1,000 package with the Elevate. Song called it “a step up” from other Atmos-capable soundbars, and having used its predecessor myself, I can say Vizio provides one of the best home theater experiences you can get in a soundbar package. At $1,000, it’s easily as expensive (if not moreso) than a true Atmos speaker setup, but again: this offers convenience, space savings, and attractive design that a more complex set of gear can’t match. If you’re a renter who can’t put speakers in your ceilings, Vizio’s Elevate is totally the way to go—or, if you’re willing to forego the fancy rotating speakers and other modern features (like eARC), Vizio’s older 5.1.4 model is still great for a bit less money.