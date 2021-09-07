Top Product: Emerald Nuts, 100 Calorie Variety Pack | $9 | Amazon



I’m not a huge snacker really and when I do snack, I’m picky. The snack has to have the right taste and texture, smell, and have a fabulous presentation. So, for this roundup, I teamed up with my wife to sample a variety of snacks fit for even the most discerning palates. While there are some “healthy” options in the mix, our goal was to find the most delicious snacks: sugar and carbs limitations be damned.

If you’re looking to upgrade your snacking experience, support some small businesses, and get the best of the best delivered to your door, read on for my account of the two weeks we spent wrangling packages, testing, and snacking to bring you the very best.



Packing in your necessary daily intake of healthy nut fat can be challenging at times. But not with the Supernola Superfood Clusters. This gluten-free, snack packs organic nutrients into one dense bar, so it’s easy getting all the plant-based health benefits that you need. Chewy and delicious, these bars will help you sustain your energy to last the whole day. Plus, they are vegan, paleo, and keto certified! So, they really fit in with any diet.

I don’t know about you, but I LOVE pretzels, especially honey pretzels. The Quinn Touch of Honey Pretzel Snacks are free of most common allergens, like corn, nuts, dairy, and soy. No corn starch or preservatives here! Only nutritious ingredients with farm-to-bag transparency.

La Colombe Draft Latte Variety Pack is a fantastic cup of coffee for on the go. With flavors including triple, vanilla, double, and mocha, this variety pack has all of the delicious tastes that your heart could desire. Save money and get more bang for your buck by cashing in on this delicious pack. Plus, these lattes come with five delicious grams of protein, so you stay full and caffeinated with one drink.

USDA-organic, vegan, and plant-based, the Moonshot Climate-Friendly Crackers are often paired with cheese, hummus, and dips. Ingredients include sunflower oil and heirloom wheat but are without artificial preservatives, flavors, and added sugars.

Moonshot also has a commitment to carbon-neutral farming practices and recycled packaging. Not only are these cracks climate-friendly, but they are delicious too!

GoMacro Macrobar Organic Vegan Protein Bars are my new go-to protein bar of choice. They are certified vegan, gluten-free, USDA organic, and R.A.W. Note that the variety pack comes in four flavors: blueberry and cashew butter, dark chocolate and almonds, and mocha chocolate chip.

Annie’s Organic Strawberry and Berry Peely Fruit Tape is a certified organic snack that is naturally vegan and gluten-free. These bunny-shaped snacks are made with real fruit juice and packed with your 100% daily intake of vitamin C. Note that this product does not contain any artificial flavors , synthetic colors, or high fructose corn syrup.

I have the best memories of eating raisins during lunchtime at school. Why not indulge in a great memory with Sun-Maid Organic California Sun Dried Raisins? This snack is made with dried fruit only and no added sugar. Note that raisins are an antioxidant powerhouse, so not only are they tasty but good for you. Plus, this snack is non-GMO verified.

Lotus Biscoff Cookies are my guilty pleasure. These caramelized biscuit cookies are crunchy and delicious with every bite. In Europe, they are known as speculoos cookies and are often paired with coffee. They can be easily t ossed into your purse or backpack. Made in Belgium, these cookies are vegan, non-GMO verified, and do not contain any artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives.

I’m completely addicted to Kind Bars. They’re a great snack to grab at gas stations on road trips or just to pull out of your purse when you’re on the go. The ingredients are clean and act as a good source of fiber to ensure a balanced digestive system. And with 5g of sugar and 0g of trans fat, there’s no need to feel a shred of guilt while enjoying this snack.

At my last job, it was all about having a great offering of healthy snacks, one of which was Veggie Straws. Made from potatoes and vegetables, these chips have 30% less fat than potatoes chips and no cholesterol or trans fat. This variety pack has sea salt, ranch, cheddar, and apple cinnamon flavors, all available in a pack of 24 servings. Plenty of options to go around.

From almond milk lattes to almond butter granola, I am an almond fiend! However, having a nut variety is always the best. This variety pack comes with dry roasted almonds, natural almonds & walnuts, and roasted & salted cashews. As one of the best vegan snacks around, this product comes with three delicious grams of protein in each bag.

Looking for a yummy keto snack? Look no further than The New Primal Cilantro Lime Turkey Meat Stick. With a cilantro and lime flavor, this stick is made with free-range turkey, raised without antibiotics or added hormones. These sticks are a great sugar-free snack, portable for whether you’re in a meeting or in the carpool line.

My favorite blue corn tortilla chip, the Garden of Eatin’ Tortilla Chips (Pack of 24) is a delicious and healthy snack for any time of the day. Certified organic, made with no preservatives, artificial flavors, or hydrogenated oils, these chips are kosher certified and made with organic blue corn. Plus, they are even better when paired with your favorite dip or salsa.

Sparkling juice is a great mid-day pick-me-up when you’ve hit your desired caffeine intake for the day. IZZE Sparkling Juice, 4 Flavor Variety Pack includes sparkling blackberry, sparkling clementine, sparkling apple, and sparkling grapefruit flavors. These drinks are made with 70% juice and a splash of sparkling water. Note that no sugar, preservatives, or artificial ingredients are added to this beverage.

Parents are always on the hunt for healthy snacks for their kids, and Pirate’s Booty Cheese Puffs is a great option. This product contains 24 individually sized snack bags that are perfect for kids’ lunches or on-the-go snacks. Note that these puffs are gluten-free, as week as peanut and tree nut-free. Therefore, there is no need to worry if your child has an allergy.

think! Chocolate Fudge High Protein Bars offer 20 grams of protein with zero grams of sugar and no artificial sweeteners. With 10 bars in one pack, this product offers tasty chocolatey goodness in every bite. As think!’s highest protein bar, this is one of the best pre-workout snacks, supporting lean muscle and growth and recovery.

Eating a healthy and nutritious breakfast is the best way to start any day. Kellog’s Nutri-Grain Bars make coming up with that breakfast, easy peasy. These bars are a good source of vitamins and minerals, as well as fruits and whole grains. You can stock your pantry with these super convenient snacks that are perfect for the busiest of mornings.

How many of us ate our fair share of Clif Bars in college? I know I did. After all, Clif bars are one of the best healthy snacks for when you’re on the go.

Formulated with the perfect balance of protein, fat, and carbohydrates, these bars ensure that you can stay active at that exact moment your energy starts to drag. With 9-11g of protein in each bar, this variety pack has eight different flavors, including chocolate chip and crunchy peanut butter.

And for all of the sustainable consumers, don’t fret! Clif’s recipes feature a host of non-GMO plant-based products, including organic rolled oats.

This story was originally published by Chaya M Milchtein on 11/04/2020 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 09/07/2021.