Barbecue Essentials Bundle | $70 | The Spice House

I’ve always been a big fan of highly flavorful, grilled meats and vegetables, but when I found The Spice House, my grilling reached new heights. The Spice House, around since 1957, offers fine spices, herbs, blends, and extracts that will be at home in any kitchen. These aren’t your garden variety of spices either. The Spice House spent years curating the growers and blends so you can be sure you’re getting world-class products. These blends have served me well, and they will up your grilling game this summer.



Gateway to the North Maple Garlic Seasoning

One of my favorite things to grill (besides steak, chicken wings, corn ... oh, who am I kidding, what don’t I like to grill?) is salmon. There is just something about tender, smokey salmon that’s perfect for a hot summer day. There are many great ways to season salmon, but this blend is both simple to use and mighty flavorful. It’s made with pure maple sugar from my home state of Wisconsin, mixed with granulated brown sugar, coarse Kosher salt, Tellicherry pepper, garlic, onion, and green onion flakes. The blend has a sweet and salty combination that perfectly compliments your salmon. It also pairs with sweet potatoes, pork, and I might even try The Spice House recipe for BBQ sauce using this seasoning blend.

Milwaukee Avenue Smokehouse Rub

This smokehouse rub is the first seasoning blend I bought from The Spice House. As a steak lover, I was tempted by the fragrant blend of salt, hickory smoke powder, Hungarian sweet paprika, garlic, Tellicherry black pepper, cardamom, and marjoram. This is perfect to be used generously on steaks, chuck roast, burgers for the grill, and mixed veggies. It’s versatile and a one and done blend. I season the meat an hour or more before I intend to grill.



Back of the Yards Garlic Pepper Butcher's Rub

Made from Tellicherry black pepper, garlic, Kosher flake salt, sugar, red bell peppers, shallots, and parsley, the Back of the Yards Garlic Pepper rub is simple. Classic. It helps enhance everything from burgers to veggies with simple yet delicious flavors. Being a classic, you can literally use it on anything you are grilling or cooking and it will work its magic. Dressing, check. Steak, check. Turkey, it’s got that covered too. I love that the seasoning is a course blend, not finely milled. It’s a go-to that stays at the front of my spice rack and I bet if you try it, it will be at the front of yours.

Jamaican Jerk Seasoning

When I moved to Brooklyn I was working in a Caribbean immigrant neighborhood. My coworkers introduced me to jerk chicken, and it quickly became a favorite. Jerk seasoning is versatile, but it’s traditionally used for chicken and pork.

While I haven’t tried this jerk blend, I spoke to travel blogger Tomika Bryant about it. After a friend told her about the Spice House, she was excited to visit on a trip to Chicago, and she brought this seasoning back with her.

“As a grilling family, I immediately fell in love with the Jamaican jerk seasoning. It adds an extra edge to burgers and ribs. It’s one of our best-kept secrets,” Bryant told me.

Oaxacan Ancho Coffee Salt-Free Rub

Ok, if you’re a pork lover, the Oaxacan Ancho Coffee rub will make your taste buds sing. The rub is a delicious blend of ancho chili powder, cumin, Mexican oregano, garlic, coffee, cinnamon, brown sugar, thyme, and pepper. It’s salt-free, so you can use it without worrying about oversalting your food. I love to use this blend on pork tenderloin, rubbing it on generously a few hours before I’m ready to cook. You can also use it on pork shoulder, burgers, ribs, and even steak if you are adventurous. The coffee helps tenderize the meat and adds an incredibly rich flavor.

Barbecue Essentials Bundle

The ultimate gift for someone who loves to grill (or yourself!), this pack bundles together The Spice House’s best-selling BBQ seasonings for your enjoyment. It even includes many of the blends I included here so you can taste them all. Buying seasonings from The Spice House will only upgrade your grilling and dining experiences. It’s an investment you can’t go wrong with.