Looking to get some shopping done this weekend? There are a ton of great places to check out, but if you want to save some serious cash, you might want to take our suggestions instead. We've scoured the internet to find some of the best possible discounts to save you money while helping you shop the brands you love. If you're ready to start checking things out now, keep reading to see what we've got on offer.

REI’s clearance section is where you go when you want real savings on gear that’s built to be used. This is the spot for grabbing last-season outerwear, base layers, hiking essentials, and outdoor accessories at prices that make it easier to justify an upgrade. If you’re planning spring trips or just want better cold-weather basics without paying full retail, this is the category to browse first.

Upway is a strong option if you want an e-bike but don’t want to pay the premium price tag of buying brand new. These bikes are refurbished and positioned as a more budget-friendly way to get into e-biking, whether you want a smoother commute, an easier way to run errands, or something that makes getting outside more fun.

Blundstones are the kind of boots that earn their keep because they’re simple, sturdy, and easy to wear with almost anything. If you’ve been thinking about a pair for everyday errands, travel, or unpredictable weather, the current discount makes a high-quality staple feel a lot less exorbitantly expensive.

The iPad 10th gen is a great everyday tablet for streaming, browsing, reading, and light productivity. It’s especially useful if you want something more flexible than a laptop but still capable enough for day-to-day tasks. This refurbished deal is a smart way to get the iPad experience for less, whether it’s for you, a student, or someone who just wants a reliable couch device.

Tax season always arrives whether you’re ready or not. TurboTax is an easy go-to if you want a guided filing experience that keeps things organized and helps you move faster, especially if you’re juggling multiple forms or freelance income. If you’ve been putting it off, this is a nudge to just get it handled -- you can file with any tax situation for free as long as you didn't use TurboTax to file last year. That's an extremely lucrative offer.

If you’ve been waiting for a price drop on a laptop, monitor, or essential accessories, Dell’s deals page is the easiest place to scan what’s currently discounted. It’s especially useful if you need a work upgrade, a home office refresh, or a new system for gaming and everyday use without paying full price.

Sometimes the best “deal” is just something fun that makes your day better. The LEGO Peanuts set featuring Snoopy’s Doghouse is a great gift for LEGO fans, Peanuts lovers, or anyone who wants a relaxing project that turns into a display-worthy piece when you’re done.