Take my sacred timeline, unravel it, and throw a dart on it; Odds are, you’ve hit a stomachache. Or upset stomach. Or an “I can’t believe I ate the whole thing”-type experience. What I’m trying to say is, regardless of the reasons for them, I’m no stranger to a scrambled system. Enter lactobacillus and bifidobacterium, the good kinds of bacteria. Offered in chewables, swallowables, flavorful, and flavor-free options, probiotics like those are an easy over-the-counter treatment for all kinds of stuff you’d rather not deal with on a regular basis. Think fatigue, bathroom stuff, inflammation, and similar hot topics.

TL;DR: Probiotics can boost your immune system and more. But where to begin? Right here. You deserve something to go right for you in 2022. Why not have it be gut health? So these are our recommendations for the best probiotics you can buy right now.

Best Probiotics Capsule Your Dad Would Approve Of: One-A-Day TruBiotics

No muss, no fuss. These One-A-Day TruBiotics (you may recognize the name from the vitamin aisle) are capsules are designed for all bodies, and just get the job done. They’re colorless and flavorless, which is great for anyone who rejects those qualities in a supplement. The adult dosage is one pill, preferably in the morning, and taken with a meal. Each capsule contains literally billions of the line’s proprietary blend of probiotics, including acidophilus, and is intended to help boost your immune system and replenish your body’s natural supply of good bacteria. Also: No matter what a dad tells you, this bottle does not need to be stored in the fridge.



Fruity and Instagram-y, these are the inverse of the dad-friendly recommendation above. But Flo-Biotics by O-Positive are absolutely 2022's digestive aid trend to watch. I’m only half-kidding. After all, they come in a delightful, sherbet-y toned pouch, and the chews themselves are reminiscent of the pink Starburst, whatever flavor that may be to you. But like, way easier to eat. And good for you, inside and out: Made with the blend of “good bacteria” you’re certainly tired of hearing about by this point and 2 grams of fiber per chew, it’s a candy-fied recipe for a daily dose of clearer skin and digestive happiness. They’re “designed to replace your daily kombucha,” so if that speaks to you, so will Flo-Biotics Soft Chews.



First of all, don’t these Olly Probiotic + Prebiotic Gummies look like candy? They basically are, if candy could also up your body’s live cultures game and add fiber to your diet for welcome regularity. These chewable adult probiotics are all about balance; they’re meant to support a healthy digestive tract and a robust immune system. Just one gummy a day delivers a restorative blend of bacillus, inulin, and other unfamiliar words. They do not need to be taken with either food or water, which is great for people who aren’t so good at regular habits. Basically: They’re a tasty low-maintenance option for those who like a little more flavor from their wellness supplements.

Sometimes, your system really needs help. There’s nothing wrong with that! In fact, Align 5X Extra Strength Probiotic Supplement Capsules basically exist for that exact reason. One capsule per day offers 24 hours (that’s right) of digestive assistance, nourishing your system with Bifidobacterium 35624 and active cultures that, and I am quoting directly here, “fortify your gut.” The Extra Strength formula essentially magnifies the regular Align formula by five, so you can actually measure the amount against another product from the same line. Whether you’re more stressed out than usual, are over-tired, over-traveled, eaten a lot of weird stadium food lately, or wish your regular probiotic could be a little more effective, this is the one for you.

As tempting as it is to say the name five times fast and leave it at that, Culturelle Kids Purely Probiotics Packets are more than just a vibrantly packaged tongue-twister. They’re a flavor-free, pre-portioned packet of powdered probiotics—couldn’t resist one of my own—formulated and measured specifically for children. Kids get up to all kinds of weird stuff, and in this day and age, it’s more important than ever to keep their sensitive little systems in balance. This easy-to-mix-in (and therefore, impossible for them to eat or drink around) supplement offers an immune and digestive boost of Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG. LGG, as it’s sometimes known, is clinically proven to reduce ... we’ll leave it to “tummy troubles.” The kind that even you, as a loving parent, would rather not address. Best of all, it’s gluten-, dairy-, lactose-, milk-, artificial coloring-, preservative-, yeast- and soy-free. Seriously.