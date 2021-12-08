The Humidifier Evangelist has entered the chat. Hi everyone, Sophy Ziss here, and I want to tell you about something important: Owning a humidifier. Not a dehumidifier. Not a dehydrator. A legit humidifier. They can improve your breathing, hydrate your skin, and really annoy your cat throughout the grueling winter months. What’s not to love? Sure, you have to refill them occasionally, and maybe clean the filter once in a while, but it’s a small price to pay for not constantly coughing and sloughing your skin like an ailing snake-person.



Advertisement

This got weird. The point is, having a quality humidifier can truly boost your well-being, and I want that for you. Here are a few of the best humidifiers you can buy online right now.

You’re looking for a humidifier to hydrate your skin, make it easier to breathe, and brag to your friends about having one, right? Look no further. Sleek, elegant, and supremely functional, the Levoit 4L Ultrasonic Humidifier should be the official sponsor of bedtime. Did you get too comfy and don’t want to adjust the settings? Well, the paired app will help you out. Are you one of those smarty-pants types who doesn’t let their phone charge in the bedroom? Just think of how much more smug you’ll feel when you can control your Levoit Humidifier with your voice, which is a thing you can do. Also, it’ll run for approximately 40 hours without needing to be refilled. That’s like a whole work week’s worth of good nights’ sleeping, uninterrupted. Have fun editing that sentence, Gabe! (Editor’s note: lmao)

G/O Media may get a commission Save 10% Trade Coffee Gifts Mmm, coffee

You can order subscriptions as small as two bags per month and as large as 24, which is ludicrous, but nice to know that it's an option. Buy at Trade Coffee

Is it super sightly? No. Does it need to be? Also no. But the Elechomes SH8830 Humidifier is one that gets the job done. With its 6.5L capacity and six unique settings—plus a remote control for easy adjusting—it puts the fun in functionality. Plus, it will run for up to 72 hours without needing a refill. You can switch up the mist levels, put the device on a timer, adjust the actual level of humidity emitted, and even throw a sleep setting on there for when it’s couchy naptime. If this doesn’t scream “Dad’s favorite home gadget,” nothing will.



Best Humidifier For Your Whole House: Dyson PH01 Pure Humidifier

Advertisement

Look, if you’re gonna take care of your whole place in one fell swoop, you’re gonna want it to be worth your while. Enter the Dyson PH01 Pure Humidifier. At once a humidifier, purifier, and cooling tower, this luxe beast makes your home a healthier place to be. And, let’s face it: It looks awesome. So you can put it anywhere and it won’t disrupt your room’s aesthetic, or even take up any attention at all, unless people want to know why they feel so rejuvenated at your house compared to other people’s.



G/O Media may get a commission Save $100 Dyson PH01 Pure Humidifier It's a humidifier, it's an air-purifier, it's the Dyson

This elite model from Dyson is as subtle as it is super-powerful Buy for $700 at Best Buy

Best Humidifier For Your Desk: Compact Ultrasonic Humidifier

Advertisement

Whether you’ve returned to the commute life or are still wearing pajama pants to work from home, you’re likely spending far too much time at a desk. This experience is something you can improve with the Compact Ultrasonic Humidifier. Designed for maximum capability from minimal space, this fun little guy charges via USB cable (included!) and for some reason, features 7 LED settings to make wellness more of a party. At its full charge, it will run between 4-5 hours uninterrupted. It also shuts off automatically when the water runs out, so that’s one less thing to think about. Just click a few buttons and let the moisture flow! Also, you don’t have to use the light functions. But if it bothers your annoying coworker or entertains your cat, you absolutely should.



Advertisement

When you’re in need of a humidifier or are interested in exploring one without breaking the bank, the Honeywell Mistmate Humidifier is the answer. It features a two-liter capacity, which is about 1/3 of the size of most others on this list. That makes it easy to transport and test in the driest or most highly trafficked parts of your home. It’s ultra-quiet and, best of all, does not include a filter that you’ll have to monitor for cleaning. Just replace the water as needed. To adjust the amount of mist, simply turn the dial on the front. It’s basic, but how much functionality do you really need from a budget-friendly humidifier, anyway?

