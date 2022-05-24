Memorial Day is coming up fast. And with that, you can expect plenty of sales all around. HP has a number of discounts ranging from their general use laptops to their desktops and laptops built for PC gaming. If you’re in the market for a prebuilt gaming rig, take a look at the picks we’ve rounded up.



You don’t need to break the bank to become a PC gamer. Take a look at the HP Envy desktop. It includes an Intel Core i7 processor and an RTX 3060. You won’t have trouble playing any new release with this setup. You’ll be fairly future-proof for a while with any of the RTX 30 series GPUs. It comes with 2TB of HDD storage plus a 256GB SSD. And thanks to the promo code 10MDSHP, you can get yourself gaming on a solid rig for under $1,000.

HP Envy Desktop TE01-2275xt PC Nightfall black

Windows 11 Home—11th Generation Intel® Core™ i7 processor—NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3060 (12 GB GDDR6 dedicated)—16 GB memory; 2 TB HDD storage; 256 GB SSD storage Buy for $990 at HP Use the promo code 10MDSHP

The Omen is pretty comparable to the Envy gaming desktop, though it uses an AMD processor and GPU. The RX 6600XT is roughly in the same wheelhouse as the RTX 3060, but the key difference with this rig is the solid disc drive storage you care getting. 1TB of HDD but then a full 512GB SSD which is where you’re going to want your more demanding games stored for quick loading. It also comes in a much sleeker-looking case if you’re going for that true capital G “Gamer” aesthetic. You can save $300 with the promo code 10MDSHP.

Omen 40L Desktop GT21-0148z PC Shadow black front bezel, dark chrome logo, glass side panel

Windows 11 Home—AMD Ryzen™ 7 processor—AMD Radeon™ RX 6600XT Graphics (8 GB GDDR6 dedicated)—16 GB memory; 1 TB HDD storage; 512 GB SSD storage Buy for $1260 at HP Use the promo code 10MDSHP

I continue to be amazed at how far gaming laptops have come. Don’t be fooled by the sleek design—this laptop is a powerhouse that somehow manages to fit an RTX 3070 under the hood. The 16.1" display is FHD (1920 x 1080) with a refresh rate of 144 Hz. You’ll have no problem playing the latest and greatest at a high framerate on this display with peak graphical quality. And if the 1080p isn’t enough for your taste with certain games, you can always dock it to a good gaming monitor and still get better performance than the PC I built for myself last year. It’s a good $150 off through the weekend.

Omen by HP Laptop 16-c0035nr Gaming laptop

Windows 11 Home—AMD Ryzen™ 7 processor—NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 3070 Laptop GPU (8 GB GDDR6 dedicated)—16 GB memory; 512 GB SSD storage—16.1" diagonal FHD display Buy for $1400 at HP

So maybe you’re not a gamer but are still hoping to get in on this sale. If you’re mainly looking for something to handle your web browsing, word processing, and email sending, the Pavillion is the tried and true laptop for all your basic needs. It’s also a whopping $400 off at the moment. This light and compact model is easy to take with you anywhere and includes HP Quickdrop—allowing you to quickly share photos and other files between your laptop and mobile devices.