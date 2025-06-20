You'll likely be spending a lot of time outside this Fourth of July weekend, whether it's in the pool, on the beach, or in the streets setting off fireworks. The outdoors are great, so what's stopping you from spending your whole summer outside?

There are tons of great shopping deals to be found for travel and outdoorsy folks, so you can set yourself up for your next adventure without having to sell your house. We've done the dirty work for you by gathering some of the best Fourth of July deals on the internet so you can order the good stuff and then get right back to your hot dogs without missing a beat or bite.

RTIC | Up to 20% off Looking to keep your drinks ice cold and refreshing? RTIC has a sale going on for summer coolers and drinkware going for up to 20% off.

52 QT Ultra-Light Wheeled Cooler This all-terrain wheeled cooler has reinforced suspension to make hauling it across dirt, sand, or rugged trails a breeze. It's lightweight despite its roomy interior and can keep your drinks cold for days, plural. Save 10% through the weekend.

Road Trip Tumbler You're not drinking enough water. I don't even know you, but I do know you're not drinking enough water throughout the day. Stay hydrated with this dishwasher-safe 40-oz tumbler available in dozens of colors. I can be used three ways—fully open, with a straw, or sealed with the leak-resistant closure. Get one for 20% off.

Lightweight Backpack Cooler Keep your beers cool while your hands are free to hold two more beers. This backpack cooler has a 15-can capacity and is available in six different colors. Now 15% off.

REI | Up to 50% off Whether your next adventure is on land or water, REI has plenty of clothing and gear to outfit your expedition, with deals taking off as much as 50%.

DRT 1.1 Mountain Bike Hit the road or trails with this modern and versatile 16-gear mountain bike with sizes available for folks of every height. Available in a classic black finish or the more fun Meyer lemon—both on sale for 20% off.

Trail 25 Pack This hiking backpack feels cozy and snug against your shoulders and has pockets on pockets on pocket for all your trail needs. It even has a built-in rain cover you can pull over the pack when the weather takes a turn. It's 30% off for the Fourth of July.

Trailmade 20 Sleeping Bag This sleeping bag will make you feel like King Tut, the way it's mummy-shape fully covers you. It's offset quilt construction won't let any of the cold through, and the water-resistant material will keep you dry. Right now, you can save 30%.

See for $70 at REI Love Seat Camping Chairs Cozy up by the campfire, and I mean get real cozy. This relaxed, low-profile reclined camping chair fits not one but two campers, so you can cuddle up with your partner and only need to remember to pack one chair with your for your trip. Get it for 25% off.

Oru Lake Kayak This foldable kayak is an excellent option for anyone looking to get out on the water but who doesn't have the space to store a "real" kayak. This one is stable, beginner-friendly, and incredibly affordable—even more so now that it is $100 off through the weekend.

WULF Aero Inflatable Paddle Board with Paddle On a similar note, if you've wanted to get into paddleboarding but don't have the space to keep something that measures almost a dozen feet, an inflatable option can be a complete game changer. This kit comes with everything you need from the paddleboard to the paddle to the pump to the backpack you can carry it in. For this weekend, you can score one for $160 off.

Away | Up to 20% off Looking to get away for a weekend? Perhaps a whole week? Maybe even a whole month? Away can get you ready to go with brand-new luggage, whether you're someone who packs light or you're like me and stuff every bag your own with every thing you own. Discounts as high as 20%.

The Carry-On Essentials Bundle This set includes a roller suitcase that can fit in the overhead, along with a roomy over-the-shoulder bag that counts as your personal item. You can select different colors for the bigger carry-on and the everywhere bag independently and together they're $49 off.

The Overpacker Bundle Ahh, my people. For the folks who can't plan an outfit more than 20 minutes in advance and require having options for every trip, this overpacker bundle is for us. Two suitcases, one for the carry-on overhead compartment and one to check, this bundle is $77 off.

The Travel Duo Bundle For couples or travel buddies, you can save $59 by buying new suitcases together. This is the same "bigger carry-on" suitcase in the other two bundles, but you get two of them.