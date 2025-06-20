We're officially halfway through 2025, which I'd rather not think about. The good news is that July 4th is this weekend. Here in America, families across every state will be propping opentheir backyard gates. Friends and families will come pouring in, donning red, white, and blue clothing. Dads will go around asking everyone in attendance how they would like their burger, then grill all of them the exact same way—as is tradition.

What's also traditional is that whenever everyone has off from work, big box stores will have huge holiday sales, and the Fourth of July is no different. We've gathered up some of the best deals you can find on home goods, from indoor furniture all the way to outdoor furniture.





Wayfair | Up to 70% off Wayfair remains one of the best places to shop for furniture online, especially during its holiday sales. During this week, you'll be able to save up to 70%.

Latitude Run 3-Piece Chat Set This outdoor chair and table set is beautifully crafted with a rattan weave. Each chair is able to swivel a full 360 degrees. They're elegant, yet durable as they're made from weather-resistant materials. The thick cushions are comfortable, so you can sit all day long with a friend and a bottle of wine or a fat cigar. Right now, it's been reduced in price by 49%.

See for $380 at Wayfair Shawnna Foldable Outdoor Adirondack Chair Who doesn't love a good Adirondack chair? Well, this one should catch your eyes because it's not like other. It's foldable! So if you're tight for space, you can store it when not in use or even pack it in the car to take with you. Choose between stylish and cozy colors like white, navy blue, gray, and weathered wood. You can save 51% for the time being.

See for $132 at Wayfair Andablo Upholstered Armchair It's not just the outdoor stuff on sale for the Fourth. This beautiful upholstered pair of armchairs is a perfect contemporary match to your living room, den, or office. The back is tight and supportive while the seat is angled and plush. The bracketed flat-top arms add a lovely bit of contrast. Available in 10 different colors to best match your sense of style. They're discounted down by 64%.

The Home Depot | 4th of July Sale Whether you need tools, appliances, a new lawn mower, or a single light switch, The Home Depot has a wide range of discounts that will be offered across the site for the Fourth of July, lasting until July 9.

GE Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator Love this refrigerator. It's got French doors which are just so much more practical than one big one—especially in a tight kitchen. The built-in ice maker is located right on the door for easy access. The freezer has two-level storage baskets to efficiently store your frozen foods. It's also available in a number of different finishes like stainless steel, slate, and black with fingerprint-resistant options. It's currently 47% off.

See for $1,598 at The Home Depot Milwaukee Cordless Combo Kit Milwaukee is one of the best in the business for power tools, and right now you can save 50% on this massive set of seven tools. You'll get a variety of cordless drills, impact drivers, and circular saws with batteries, chargers, and a carrying case. It's over $1,170 in value when purchased separately, but through the Fourth of July sale, the kit is just $500.

See for $500 at The Home Depot One+ HP Cordless Pet Stick Vacuum Cleaner As much as we love our furry friends, we sure hate all the hair that gets spread around the house. This cordless stick vacuum is designed to tackle pet hair so you can reclaim your floors and furniture. It's got a removable roller bar that capture pet hair and is hassle-free to clean, it's got 60 minutes of runtime on a single charge, and right now it's a solid $50 off.

Brooklinen | Up to 30% off When's the last time you updated your bedsheets? Men, despite what you may believe, you should have more than one set, and you should be washing them frequently. Not once a year. Don't worry, Brooklinen is here to help with its Fourth of July sale.

Luxe Sateen Hardcore Sheet Bundle These luxurious and irresitably smooth luxe sateen best sheets are a best seller for a reason. Made in India with a 100% long-staple cotton and a 480 thread count, these will feel soft to the touch and keep you comfortable year-round in all temperatures. Right now, the set is 30% off for all sizes, patterns, and colors.

See it for 30% off at Brooklinen Dreamweave Waffle Bed Blanket This waffle blanket makes for a lovely accent piece to throw over a chair in the living room or to keep at the end of the bed to pull up over you on those especially cold nights. Right now, it's 20% off.

See it for $175 at Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe You deserve to feel like Tony Soprano drinking his "some pulp" orange juice while walking to the end of the driveway to pick up the newspaper. This robe is extra thick and spa-worthy soft. Get it for 20% off.

Casper | Up to 35% off Casper is what put those "mattress in a box delivered right to your door" businesses on the map, and they're still the best at doing it. Across the site, you can now save up to 35% to celebrate the Fourth of July.

The One Premium Foam Mattress Casper's top-rated all-foam mattress is going for 20% off during the sale. It's medium firmness provides enough support for both back and side-sleepers while still feeling soft and responsive. It's breathable, so you won't find yourself overheating.

See it for as low as $1,620 at Casper Cool Sleep Bundle Does your body run warm? You might want to try pillows and sheets specifically designed to keep you cool all through the night. No more flipping the pillow over to the cool side when they're both cool, all the time. The set is 35% off.