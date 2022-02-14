Trends come and go, but candles are forever. That said, candles are having a moment right now—specifically, floating candles. What are floating candles, exactly? Well, they’re pretty much exactly as they sound: Candles designed to float on water, even while lit. They add an elegant twist to decor, for sure, but are just as at home on a witchy altar or in a bathtub that you’re pretty sure was only decked out for a viral TikTok.

So if you’re ready to dip your toe into the floating candle trend, we have a few ideas for you. And they’re categorized by what you may need them for, because we here at The Inventory understand that their uses are many.



If you’re looking for a simple, utilitarian-yet-elegant floating candle, a pack of Yiia Unscented White Classic Floating Candles is the way to go. They’re petite and have a 10-hour burn time, which means you won’t be going through them too quickly. Whether used as part of a centerpiece or just a little home decor, the candles add just enough flair without drawing too much attention. The rounded-flat shape ensures that they float and melt evenly, which means you can add more than one to your display without it getting messy.



Look how cute! These adorable Lunaura Novelty Assorted Floating Heart Candles come in a set of six colors and scents, with five heart-shaped candles per pack. They’re the perfect addition to a romantic cocktail, date night, sexy bath (it’s a thing), and whatever else you may have lined up for cuffing season’s official holiday. Alternately, they’re just a really darling thing to have on hand, you know? Plus, with 30 to a pack, you’re not likely to run out anytime soon.

Batteries and water might not seem like a logical combination, but neither does flames and water, you know? So if you’re in an economically minded (or environmentally conscious) mood but are looking for a way to utilize floating candles accordingly, I’d like to direct your attention to Maynos Waterproof Flameless Floating Tea Lights. Available with three types of LED lighting (cool white, warm white, and yellow), these little guys cost $20 for a multi-pack. The flames even flicker, like real candles! Plus, you can use them again and again. Safety first, then teamwork.

Best Floating Candles For Your Rescheduled Event: Bolsius Floating Candles

Okay, so maybe they don’t look super-appealing in the bag they come in. But Bolsius Floating Candles are an excellent choice for anyone who’s planning to host an event that covid-19 kept delaying. These uniquely shaped dudes are 100% vegan, which makes them ideal for large crowds where allergies and/or sensitivities may be heightened. The Bolsius candles have a 4.5-hour burn time and won’t soot, smoke, or smolder. Plus, their rounded shape gives them an extra-floaty boost without drawing too much attention. Best of all? They’re $15 for a pack of 20, which makes them a budget-friendly choice.

Best Floating Candles For Impressing People On TikTok: Royal Imports 10-Hour Floating Candles

Trying to get viral on TikTok? We don’t blame you. Since #BathTok is alive and well, the least you can do is use your relaxation routine for fame and fortune. For this purpose, the Royal Imports Floating Candles are the ones to beat. They’re available in 2" and 3" sizes, and can be bought in packs of 12, 24, 36, and 72. On top of that, they’re dripless and burn for 10 hours, regardless of size. That means a long burn time with no mess, so you’re able to try a bunch of different combinations out to figure out the one you like best (or that looks the trendiest). Plus, the warm glow means you can enjoy a floaty candle bath with the lights out and still get the shot.

