The Best Cooling Weighted Blankets to Temper the Warmth

Image : Dex Ezekiel ( Unsplash )

Weighted blankets are all the rage right now, but what happens when we move further into summer? Nothing sounds more unpleasant than sweltering under something heavy that you’ll struggle to kick off in the middle of the night.



Enter: cooling weighted blankets. Yes, they exist, and you’ll be able to enjoy all the comfort that they provide without worrying about overheating.

Here are some of our favorite picks for weighted blankets that will keep you cool and calm no matter the season.

The Pick to Suit Every Body

Image : YnM

It’s important to get the size of your weighted blanket right, and sometimes these things can be finicky. The YnM Weighted Blanket range comes with 14 different sizes so you can guarantee that there’s something for everyone. No matter what size you pick, this YnM blanket is made with 7 layers and has glass beads to aid in regulating your body temperature while you’re using it. Interchangeable duvet covers are also available—we recommend the bamboo one for its cooling properties.

The Two-For-One Pick

Image : Degrees of Comfort

Wanting a weighted blanket to keep the heat away that can also transform into an antidote for unexpectedly chilly nights? The Degrees of Comfort Weighted Blanket has dual duvet covers that let you swap seamlessly between hot and cold settings. This weighted blanket is filled with nano-ceramic beads instead of the usual glass, and also comes equipped with CoolMax Microfiber technology if you’re prone to overheating. The Duralest fiber stitching is just the icing on the cake—your Degrees of Comfort blanket is designed for longevity.

The Wallet-Friendly Choice

Image : Weighted Idea

Weighted blankets aren’t the cheapest endeavor, but not every pick has to break the bank. The Weighted Idea Cool Weight Blanket is reasonably priced while also providing you with a high-quality 100% cotton buddy to snuggle with on the couch. It comes in a number of different colors, but it’s selling point is superior breathability because of its design, meaning you won’t be overheating even if you’ve chucked one on during summer.

The Hypoallergenic Pick

Image : LUNA

Sensitive skin or prone to allergies? The LUNA Adult Weighted Blanket is the hypoallergenic choice for those who want to stay cool and comfy at the same time. It has a cotton fabric outside layer, and has been formulated for temperature control during use. It’s also free of harmful substances and chemicals and has non-toxic glass beads that weight its seven layers. That it’s machine washable and can be tumble dried means that it’s easy to care for too.

The Plush Pick

Image : Franco

Want something to gently lay your head to rest on? The Franco Sleep Therapy Super Soft Premium Quality Adult Weighted Blanket boasts unparalleled, super-soft microfiber blanketing for the most soothing of experiences. The blanket comes with a plush cover that you can remove according to your preference, and the breathable quality of the multifiber will ensure that you keep cool while you’re snuggled up with one of these.

