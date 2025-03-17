Best Buy's Tech Fest Is Slashing 30% Off This Stunning Sony Screen

Are you on the hunt for a new screen that boasts stunning visuals and a great price? Look no further than the Sony 65 Inch OLED 4K Ultra HD TV BRAVIA Smart Google TV, now available for 30% off at Best Buy’s Tech Fest.

The Sony BRAVIA 8 is renowned for its extraordinary picture quality. Thanks to over 8 million self-lit pixels, the television displays pure, deep blacks while maintaining high brightness, creating unparalleled contrast that enhances any viewing content. Whether you’re watching movies, shows, or sports, the visual experience is strikingly vibrant with billions of real-world colors made possible by XR Triluminos Pro technology.

Moreover, the TV is powered by the cutting-edge XR Processor, which intelligently elevates color, contrast, and clarity in real-time, ensuring every scene is optimized to its fullest potential. This feature guarantees an immersive viewing experience that is further enriched by Dolby Vision and Atmos support, making movie nights feel truly cinematic.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Sony 65 Inch OLED 4K Ultra HD TV includes exclusive features tailored for the PlayStation 5. Features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode provide an optimized gaming and streaming environment, delivering crystal-clear pictures with blur-free motion for fast-paced action games and sports.

Explore an ocean of content with Google TV, where all your favorite streaming apps including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and many others are right at your fingertips. Don’t miss the chance to elevate your TV watching sessions. With the current 30% discount, now is the perfect time to make the Sony 65 Inch OLED 4K Ultra HD TV a part of your home entertainment system.

