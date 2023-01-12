Best Buy’s Deal of the Day: This Super Smart Roomba is 39% Off

iRobot - Roomba i7+ (7550) | $550 | 39% Off | Best Buy

Late to the robot vacuum game? This Roomba is 39% off right now—a shocking $350 off its original price. The Roomba i7+ learns your house layout in order to clean to the top of its intelligence . You can ask Alexa or your Google Assistant to direct the Roomba to a specific part of the room—under a table, for instance—and it understands where to go. That’s ... kind of crazy, right? Like many high-end robot vacuums, the Roomba i7+ knows how to empty itself into the docking station. Overall, that means less mess for you! I t’s Best Buy’s Deal of the Day, so this robot is on-sale just for today only. As Charli XCX once wrote: vroom vroom, let’s ride.