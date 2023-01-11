Best Buy’s Deal of the Day Is This Dyson Purifying Fan

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan TP01 | $280 | 30% Off | Best Buy

Today, Best Buy’s Deal of the Day is this super-sleek Dyson air purifier fan. This tower-shaped HEPA filter fan removes 99.97% of particles clogging your airflow. It’s asthma and allergy certified! And—y ou do know you’re supposed to sleep in a cold room, right? Not so cold you’re freezing, but more cool, like the name. The fan moves in an oscillating 70° pattern, circulati ng the purified air with its Air Multiplier technology. In short: this is an impressive piece of technology that purifies the air and keeps it cool, and it’s only on-sale today for 30% off.