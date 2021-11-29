Canon EOS RP Mirrorless Camera | $1,200 | Best Buy

Canon’s lightweight full-frame Canon EOS RP mirrorless camera is marked down by $100 today at Best Buy. With an included jack-of-all-trades Canon RF 24-105mm f/4-7.1 IS STM Lens, it will give you nice range out of the box, for decent wide-angle to short telephoto shots, making it a great choice for anyone looking to get into photography. When it was released, this 26.2MP camera retailed for $1,300 without the lens, which is itself a $400 purchase, and even now, when you can find it in a body-only configuration, it often retails for $1000, making this a nice combo deal!