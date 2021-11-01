As you may very well be aware, global supply chain issues are pushing delivery dates on just about everything further back. We’re starting to see Black Friday deals surface now to compensate. Earning its namesake, we’ve gathered the best deals offered through the tech retail giant Best Buy so you can save some money on either gifts for the upcoming holidays or to simply spoil yourself with new goodies. I won’t judge (I’ll be doing the same).



It’s 2021, we don’t need to vacuum ourselves anymore. That’s a job for the robots. The Roomba i7+ is $250 off bringing it down to $550. It has a large compar tment at its charging base so you don’t need to empty it nearly as often. Truly a set-and-forget product that will make your life that much easier—especially for pet owners.

The AirPods Pro give us Apple’s line of wireless Bluetooth earbuds while adding in Active Noise Cancellation and Ambient Sound. The charging case also incorporates MagSage so you can wirelessly charge easily. Stick these bad boys in your ears for $60 off.



If you’re looking for something that can handle some basic word processing, web browsing, and email sending, a Chromebook is a very affordable way to do that. And now, it’s even more affordable with this Black Friday deal bringing the price down by $170. It’s over half off.

The colder months are coming. Treadmills and stationary bikes are usually the go-to for getting in some indoor cardio, but rowing machines provide a full-body workout that will get your heart racing. This one is $500 for Black Friday and it has both live and on-demand classes built into the interface.

Best Buy’s own brand of smart TV powered by Amazon Fire TV is a solid $230 off. That’s nearly a 40% discount. There may be more meatier options when it comes to smart TVs but at this price for a pretty sizable 4K TV? It’s better than the 10-year-old television my parents still have in their living room and would make a mighty fine replacement.



A soundbar is an excellent way to elevate your movie and TV show-watching experience. People tend to not give as much credit to audio quality as they do to video, but it can make or break your entertainment. Ever complain that the explosions are too loud and the dialogue sounds like everyone is mumbling? Balance the audio levels toward the center channel on your soundbar so you can stop fumbling with the volume controls throughout the film. This Samsung soundbar comes with a wireless subwoofer as well for greater immersion. Get it for $190 off.

Another Best Buy exclusive, this 27" gaming monitor from Samsung is marked down by $150. Play games on a curved field of view for just $250. While only being 1080p, it is G-Sync compatible and has a refresh rate of 240Hz.

Ubisoft’s raucous, London-set open-world action affair is $45 off on Xbox, PS4, and PS5. Watchdogs Legion is Ubisoft’s experiment in letting you play as anyone. Literally, every NPC can be recruited into your faction and then taken control of as the main player. From spies to old ladies to just some guy.

In case you haven’t gotten around to it, Valhalla is definitely worth checking out. The latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series casts you in the role of a Eivor, a ruthless Viking who’s all about chopping heads off. Seriously, you will chop like a thousand heads off in this game. It’s a lot of heads. If that sounds exciting, then this is the game for you. save some cash and let the heads roll. It’s $20 on all platforms.

First party titles for the Switch like Super Smash Bros. Ultimate almost never go on sale, but right now, you can pick up the essential Nintendo fighting mash-up for just $42. If you have a Switch, and somehow don’t own this game yet, this is your chance to rectify that.

