Apple’s September event concluded with the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple Watch SE, and new iPads being announced. The Series 6 has blood oxygen monitoring, new watch faces, and new color finishes, but there’s always time for accessories to make the Watch your own. Before they arrive, here are some must-have trimmings you’ll need to complete your purchase.

Image : Apple

Apple’s own pro-grade wireless earbuds are the ultimate audio accessory for the Watch, especially if you’re Apple Music subscriber. Featuring noise cancelation for shutting people out, and transparency for those times you need to talk to someone while listening to Logic’s new album. These are fantastic wireless earbuds that will last you the majority of your working day at the most.



With iOS 14 now live, there’s also a feature, exclusive to AirPods, which will switch to the Apple device you are currently using, without manual input. For example, if you’re on your iPad with the AirPods Pro connected, but now you want to go for your daily jog with your Watch, simply launch some music, and the AirPods Pro will automatically switch to the device. Coupled with the included case that charges the buds whenever you need to, it’s a great companion for the Watch when you just need to take calls or listen to music.

To anyone who’s owned an Apple Watch before, I’m sure you’ve gotten the anxiety-filled “You have 10% remaining” message. You’re sitting in a coffee shop, and scrambling to find a charger. With this, you only have to plug in this key-sized accessory to a USB socket, place your Apple Watch as you have your coffee, and give it a quick charge. The Newdery charger is very affordable and even attaches to your house keys if you really want to help someone out.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

The Apple Watch has always been lauded for its resistance against the elements, from rain to the accidental knock, but there will always be that one knock or accidental scratch on a corner of a table that will affect the screen. And you won’t be able to stop thinking about it, no matter how much you try. This is where a case comes in. This one is $9 and clips to the face of your Apple Watch Series 4, 5, 6, or SE and protects it from potential scuffs and scrapes.



It also comes with a 12-month warranty, so if you run into any quality-related issues, it can be replaced or refunded with no hassle.

Image : Seneo

It’s almost a given: If you have an Apple Watch, you probably have an iPhone. If you have an iPhone, then you most likely have AirPods as well. This is where a charging station for the bedroom comes in. As you’re getting ready to tuck yourself into bed, simply place all your devices on this 3-in-1 dock, plugged into a single socket, and they’ll charge back to 100% as soon as you wake up.



This station takes care of all your Apple devices, including the Watch, and with its “nightstand” feature, it’ll you the time if you suddenly wake up in the middle of the night from a bad dream (or a weird craving). There’s only a small blue light to let you know that everything is charging, and not only can the charger be adjusted to stand upright or sit, but it’s also built-in, so you don’t need to use the power source that came with the device out of the box.

Image : Elago

Sometimes, you just want a stand with style, drenched in nostalgia, and this stand from Elago gets full marks on both counts. Mirroring the 1989 Game Boy, simply thread your existing charger underneath the stand and have it slot in, a perfect sleeve for your Apple Watch. When it charges, an image resembling Super Mario Land 2 is displayed, harkening back to a simpler time.



It’s a fun stand that would fit well if you needed a second Watch charger for somewhere else that wasn’t the bedroom, such as an office or a place at work.

Graphic : Gabe Carey

Pride bands go hand-in-hand with the Apple Watch and are often coveted by Apple’s most loyal customers. Available in both 40mm and 44mm sizes, the sport bands come in handy whether you’re working out, or just putting the Watch through normal day-to-day use, especially during warmer seasons. The band is designed for sweat resistance and colored to match the LGBTQ flag. Some bands which don’t match well with certain Watch designs, but because the Series 6 comes in Blue and PRODUCT RED, this one complements every color of the Watch currently available.

Image : Spigen

This is the ultimate protection against any certain-damage that may occur if you’re in a physically demanding line. The Spigen Rugged Armor Pro case boasts a design fitting both sizes of the Series 4, Series 5, and new Series 6 Watches, making it safe against dust and hard knocks. It’s also got a strap attached, so all you have to do to get started is pop the Watch inside the case, and get back to work, no engineering degree required.

It comes in “Military Green” and just plain black variants and costs a mere $20 before tax and shipping. Simple, straight-forward, and protected, the Spigen case safeguards your Apple Watch from the perils of manual labor.

Image : TAURI

If you prefer to don your Apple Watch without a case, a screen protector is a great half-measure to ensure the screen is at least covered in some way. You can find bespoke protectors for all Apple Watch sizes, but as long as you have the correct one, your screen real estate will remain intact. This one from TAURI features six protectors in one pack, so if you mess up trying to place one on your Watch, suffice to say, you will have backups.



It protects against dust, scratches, and reduced fingerprints and is thin enough not to obstruct your view. It’s also $8, so if you’re about to buy a Series 6 or an SE, it could be the peace of mind you need to shield your screen from unnecessary wear and tear.