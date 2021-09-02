Top Pick: Proclamation Duo | $379 | Proclamation Goods



A few months into the pandemic, I glanced at my old worn cookware and decided I was ready for an upgrade. But like most people, we were struggling financially, cutting corners wherever we could after I lost my job. So, rather than spend $500 or more, I decided to do my research and find the best budget options out there.

After making my purchases and forking up only a fraction of their regular prices, I’ve decided to compile some of my favorite deals and share them with all of you.

I mean, what’s the point of having great tips if you can’t share them?

Best Stainless Steel Cookware: Proclamation Duo

After working on my wedding registry last year, this pan set followed me around the internet for a while, in cooking groups, and on Instagram (perhaps it’s my fault because I followed them) so I am thrilled to be writing about it. This three-piece set is truly beautiful and can easily replace most of your pots and pans if you don’t regularly cook for an army. Stainless steel is both beautiful and super functional. I love to take my cookware from stove to oven—especially when I make fish or steak—and the stainless makes the task simple without any rubber grips to melt off (ask me how I know this!).

So here’s what you’ll get for $379:

12" Skillet

7-qt. Pot

Stainless steel lid that matches both pans

The pan and skillet fit together to create a fabulous dutch oven, making it the perfect vessel for cooking; ranging from searing to baking, stewing, and frying. For the quality of these pans, which will last you a lifetime, it’s a fair price.

Don’t just take it from me, Heloise Blause, a former professional chef turned blogger at Home Kitchen Land, loves it too.

“The Proclamation Duo is an ingenious product. It’s one of those things that’s so simple you’re amazed you didn’t think of it yourself. They really did a great job on this.” Anyone who’s never cooked with stainless steel ought to be careful. That being said, “if you know your way around a traditional skillet, you’ll enjoy cooking with this pan,” Blause told me.

There’s a reason that Cuisinart is beloved by professional chefs and amateur cooks alike. Their stainless steel-constructed pots and pans are top of the line but are available at a more affordable price point.

This 11-piece set has cool grip stick handles and is compatible with all stovetops. It’s freezer-safe and oven-safe up to 500° F. The items included are as follows.

1.5 qt. our saucepan with cover

2.5 qt. pour saucepan with cover

3 qt. sauté pan with cover

8 qt. stockpot with cover

8-Inch skillet

10-Inch skillet

17cm steamer insert

And as a bonus, you can load it up in your dishwasher for easy cleanup at the end of a long day in the kitchen.

If you’re building your cookware collection from scratch, then look no further than this beautiful 11-piece set from Cuisinart. It has all of the tools that you need to conquer the kitchen.

This set includes:

2-quart saucepan with cover

3-quart saute pan with cover

5-quart stockpot with cover

10" skillet

Slotted turner

Solid spoon

Pasta server

9" nylon tongs

Note that this set provides superior heat circulation and features a premium nonstick interior. Plus, its covers have temper glass, and pots/pans have drip-free rims. Oh, and did we mention it’s dishwasher safe? Seriously, what’s not to love?

Do you swear by copper cookware? Well, the Gotham Steel Hammered Copper Collection – 15 Piece Premium Cookware & Bakeware Set will be a beautiful addition to your kitchen. It’s elegant, yet functional, even being dishwasher safe and scratch-resistant. These sets come with a non-toxic ceramic and titanium coating, so your food just slides off the pan. They are also oven safe up to 500° F with glass lids and bakeware that doesn’t warp.

At nearly $120 off, this purchase comes with:

8. 5" fry pan

10. 25" fry pan with lid

1. 5QT saucepan with lid

2. 5QT saucepan with lid

5QT stockpot with lid

Stainless steel steamer

Cookie sheet

Round baking pan

Square baking pan

Loaf pan

Muffin pan

Ok, if you have the pots and pans you need, there is still a good chance you don’t have a steamer set. Let me assure you, it’s time to try one out. They are budget-friendly, and function as both a steamer and a pot. It can steam lobster, make pork buns, and of course, steam broccoli to make sure it’s fork-tender but still crisp.



This Costway model is not only is it a stockpot and a steamer, but it’s also a double boiler. At the budget-friendly price of $53, it’s the perfect way to upgrade your kitchen experience and add a homemade chocolate mousse to your list. You can even cook soup in the pot and steam different veggies in the two steamer baskets at the same time. Amazon reviews rate it at 4.5 out of 5 stars. And if you don’t need a double boiler, try the one from Circulon.

T he Rachael Ray Create Delicious 13-Pc. Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set comes in six delicious colors, combining style with high performance. It’s a super convenient set for the cook of the house.

The base is induction suitable with a stainless steel plate for extra strength and durability. It also comes with double-riveted stainless steel and silicone handles. The set is oven safe to 400°F, and the glass lids are shatter-resistant .

The full set comes with:

1.5-Qt. Covered Saucepan

3-Qt. Covered Everything Pan

6-Qt. Covered Stockpot

8.5" Deep Skillet

10.25" Deep Skillet

3-Qt. Covered Sauté

9.625" Turner

9" x 13" Cookie Pan

Note that this product is PFOA-free and made with aluminum. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe though hand washing is recommended for the cookie sheet for the best results possible.

This story was published by Chaya M. Milchtein on 02/01/2021 and updated with new information by Juliana Clark on 09/02/2021.