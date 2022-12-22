Philips 3200 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine | $550 | 21% Off | Amazon

You’ve got that holiday cash burning a hole in your pocket and a lack-of-caffeine headache that’ll lead you down a dangerous road. Amazon’s Choice in automatic espresso machines is a stunner. T he Philips 3200 makes coffee and espresso—plus it can make an a mericano if you ask nicely. The touch-display is an easy-read array of options—and since it’s an automatic machine that grinds coffee for you, the only work you’ll have to do is milk frothing, if that’s your thing.T he machine has its own water filter, so it can make 5000 cups before you’ll need to descale (i.e.: cleaning out the machine’s calcium deposits). But all you need to know ? It makes a damn fine cup of coffee and espresso.