Gaming laptops have continued to become more and more impressive with each passing year, ya know, kinda how all technology does. But PC gaming specifically always had a bit of a price hurdle to hop over if you want something capable of running even the mildest of games. The Victus by HP 15 manages to pack some pretty decent specs (12th Gen Intel Core i5 processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB RAM, 512 GB SSD) into an affordable package—a laptop no less! And to make it even better, it’s a solid 39% off for the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale bringing it down to $600. This is in the range of current-gen home consoles even. If you’ve been toying with entering the PC gaming space, it’s gonna be hard to come across a better entry point than this deal is offering.

If you’re not looking to start gaming, but are in need of a laptop among these Amazon deals , check out this HP 15.6" laptop ( 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor) , 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD) for $483 or this HP 17" laptop (11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor), 4GB RAM, 256 GB SSD) for $310.

Not interested in this deal? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 80% off.

This story was originally published by Joe Tilleli on 10/11/2022 and updated with new information.