Xbox Series S | $280 | Newegg | Promo Code FLSBW2A54

New consoles have proved to be quite the elusive treasure—impossible to track down. However, the Xbox Series S has been a bit easier to get one’s hands on. Now, this isn’t the prize that is an Xbox Series X or a PlayStation 5, but it is still a next-gen console. If you are new to Xbox (as in not upgrading from the Xbox One X) or just don’t care too much about specs, this would be a pretty good option for you as it’s normally $200 less than its Series X counterpart. If you don’t mind doing your gaming in 1440p and playing exclusively digital, hop on this one because Newegg has it for $20 off.