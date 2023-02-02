Beat the Cold With This 27% Off Heated Mattress Pad

Queen Size Zoned Electric Heated Mattress Pad | $81 | 27% Off | Amazon

In the northeast we are headed into a “cold snap,” as my parents say. Though we’ve adjusted to a slightly warmer winter under the spect er of climate change, it can only make the cold feel colder. Beat the winter blues with this queen-sized heated mattress pad that’s currently 27% off. The best news? It’s a zoned heating pad, with two separate controls for two separate sleepers. So when your partner runs hot and you are an ice cube of a human, you both can sleep comfortably. The hot sleepers will benefit from the ventilated top surface too—and the deep pockets keep the pad from sliding as they toss and turn. I promise: zoned heating will let you two get through the cold snap together .