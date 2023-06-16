We love a funky gadget at T he Inventory , but especially one that’s as useful and ~fancy~ as this $32 electric wine pourer. Yes, you can pour your bottle of wine the classic way, but that’s boring. This simple attachment tops your wine bottle for a one-touch pour that aerates the wine.

Electric Wine Aerator Pourer | $32 | 24% Off + Coupon | Amazon

This device also helps preserve the wine, as its rubber-tight seal keeps the insides away from the air until you want a pour. On the technical side, this charges via USB—helpful and easy. Anyway, bring it to your picnic, to the next dinner party, and be the personal s ommelier your friend group has always dreamed about having.