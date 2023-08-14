Be Prepared For Any Emergency with 22% Off the Bluetti Portable Power Station

Losing power is super annoying. When it happens, you’re usually at the mercy of the electric company, and who knows when you can expect your power to come back? Be proactive about keeping the lights (and your fridge) on during bad storms, emergencies, or even camping situations. You can have a battery backup with this Bluetti Portable Power Station ready to go at all times. It’s on sale for 22% off at Amazon right now, which makes it just $900, down from $1,149.

Bluetti Portable Power Station | $900 | Amazon

This portable power station packs a 1152Wh LiFePO4 battery that can be fully charged in just an hour. That means you can get it ready to go and keep it on hand for whenever you need it. It also offers 1800W of output with 11 outlets that can ensure just about anything you plug in is handled and can charge up. We live in weird times. This may be a pricey investment, but it’s worth it to know that you don’t have to sit in the dark too long. Grab it now while it’s on sale and snag you a little peace of mind.