Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 | $84 | StackSocial



If you’ve ever looked at a color, decided you loved it, but then been unable to figure out just what it was, then the Nix Mini Color Sensor V2 is for you. It’s a tiny little device that can scan any surface to reveal the color it is and find close matches too. It makes for an exceptional little tool for artists, people who love taking photos, and anyone looking to redecorate their homes. It’s also just kind of cute and impressive, which is a nice bonus if that’s what you’re after. It even pulls from a directory of more than 100,000 paint colors too.

