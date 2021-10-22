Death’s Door (XBO/XSX) | $16 | Microsoft Store



This isometric hack-and-slash dungeon crawler is absolutely a GOTY contender for me. Death’s Door was released right as I had finished up getting the true ending of Hades and what a lovely transition going to this game was. Still got that same perspective and game feel , but now adding environmental puzzles and a big world to explore. If you grew up with any of the top-down Zelda games or perhaps really dug the remake of Link’s Awakening, don’t sleep on this indie hit. You also play as this adorable little crow who carries around a glowing sword, so in many ways, it’s better than any Zelda game. Xbox players can have it for $16 right now digitally.

