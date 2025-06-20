Love shopping for your favorite scents at Bath & Body Works? You don't have to go straight to the store to get them anymore! For the first time, Bath & Body Works products are officially available on Amazon, which means you can now stock up on iconic scents and everyday favorites with fast shipping and easy checkout.

There aren’t set discounts tied to the launch yet, but you can shop Amazon instead of paying additional shipping or shopping in-store! Now's the time to fill your cart with these awesome picks.

Japanese Cherry Blossom has been one of Bath & Body Works’ most recognizable scents for years. The body lotion has a lightweight texture that absorbs quickly without feeling sticky, making it great for daily use. If you already know and love this classic scent, having it available through Amazon makes it easy to re-up when you need more.

If you're a candle fan, the Moonlit Goddess scent is an easy way to elevate your space. It blends soft florals with warm, comforting notes, creating a cozy feel that works well for nighttime unwinding or weekend relaxation. Bath & Body Works candles are known for filling a room quickly, and this one is no exception.

Bath & Body Works hand soaps are a staple in many homes for a reason. They lather well, rinse clean, and leave behind a scent that feels fresh without being overpowering. The two-pack option on Amazon is a convenient way to stock up for kitchens and bathrooms at the same time.

Whether you're refreshing your lotion collection, adding new candles to your home, or stocking up on everyday essentials, the ability to get Bath & Body Works through Amazon is a game changer for fast, reliable access. Go grab some of your favorites now.